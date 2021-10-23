Championship leaders Inverness keep long unbeaten run going with draw at Raith By Press Association October 23 2021, 5.21pm Raith Rovers (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Championship leaders Inverness kept their long unbeaten run going against Raith Rovers as they battled back to draw 1-1. Rovers, who started the day second and played the entire second period with 10 men, have not beaten Caley Thistle since October 2000. The hosts had Ross Matthews sent off in first-half stoppage time for a late challenge on Billy McKay. But they took the lead in the 62nd minute when Dario Zanatta teed up Aidan Connolly to strike home. Raith goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald denied McKay and Manny Duku but was finally beaten in the 79th minute when Sean Welsh converted Michael Gardyne’s cross. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier The numbers that show Raith Rovers have improved on last season as John McGlynn proves there is life after Regan Hendry and Co. Jamie MacDonald: Kilmarnock swoop for St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry shows budget battle faced by Raith Rovers Can Raith Rovers quash 21-year Highland hoodoo against Inverness? Hamilton hit back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with Raith Rovers in Championship