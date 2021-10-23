Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late Josh Gordon leveller snatches point for Barrow at former club Walsall

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.23pm
Josh Gordon salvaged a point for Barrow at former club Walsall (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Josh Gordon salvaged a point for Barrow at former club Walsall (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Josh Gordon equalised six minutes into stoppage time to rescue Barrow a 2-2 draw at former club Walsall.

George Miller’s third double in nine games, including a classy back-heel, twice put Walsall ahead but George Williams’ first Barrow goal and Gordon’s last-gasp effort saw the points shared.

Walsall led from a fourth-minute corner, Miller tucking home from close range after Barrow keeper Paul Farman made a double save from Conor Wilkinson and Manny Monthe.

Farman, who earlier superbly tipped over a Wilkinson 20-yarder, kept Barrow in it by beating away a Miller shot and thwarting free-kicks from Wilkinson and Jack Earing.

Kieran Phillips curled inches wide as Walsall dominated but Barrow levelled after 36 minutes as Williams fired in a first-time finish from Remeao Hutton’s cross.

Miller sensationally flicked Hayden White’s near-post ball between his legs and in to put Walsall back ahead after 62 minutes.

But Barrow rallied late on and although Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth saved well from Ollie Banks, he was beaten by Gordon’s header from Patrick Brough’s cross at the death.

