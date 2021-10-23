Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bersant Celina leaves it late to secure second straight victory for Ipswich

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.23pm
Bersant Celina scored Ipswich’s winner right at the death (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bersant Celina scored Ipswich’s winner right at the death (Mike Egerton/PA)

A last-gasp goal from substitute Bersant Celina was enough to earn resurgent Ipswich three valuable points as lowly Fleetwood plunged into the drop zone following a 2-1 defeat.

Celina fired home from just inside the six-yard box to send Town fans into a frenzy three minutes into second-half stoppage time as their team recorded their first back-to-back victories of the season.

Conor Chaplin had earlier given Ipswich the lead with a thumping shot from just inside the penalty area and the visitors replied with a headed equaliser by Callum Morton.

Leading scorer Macauley Bonne had a wonderful opportunity to give the home side the lead in the 19th minute when he headed the ball straight at Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

The opening goal came when Chaplin scored his fifth goal of the season in the 49th minute after he collected a short pass from Sam Morsy and fired into the net.

Morton equalised for the visitors in the 82nd minute when he headed home a cross from from Paddy Lane, but Celina had the final say to give Ipswich the victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier