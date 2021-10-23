Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rochdale edge out 10-man Sutton in five-goal thriller

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.25pm
Aaron Morley had the final say in a dramatic game (Richard Sellers/PA)
Aaron Morley had the final say in a dramatic game (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rochdale’s Aaron Morley scored in the 94th minute to finally sink 10-man Sutton 3-2.

Dale broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Liam Kelly sent a stunning crossfield pass into the run of Alex Newby, who did not have to break stride as he calmly sent a first-time side-footed volley wide of keeper Dean Bouzanis.

Sutton’s Richie Bennett saw a header comfortably saved on 44 minutes and within seconds was dismissed by referee Paul Howard for a stamp on Dale striker Jake Beesley.

The home side’s second arrived in the 66th minute, Kelly collecting Corey O’Keeffe’s nod down and slotting home a neat finish.

It was game on when Sutton pulled one back on 82 minutes, Omar Bugiel’s header well saved by Joel Coleman only for Isaac Olaofe to fire home the rebound.

And with Dale’s nerves evident the 10 men drew level on 90 minutes as Coleman flapped at a corner and Alistair Smith headed home.

But in a final twist, Morley beat Bouzanis deep into time added on from 20 yards to earn the three points.

