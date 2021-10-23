Rochdale edge out 10-man Sutton in five-goal thriller

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rochdale’s Aaron Morley scored in the 94th minute to finally sink 10-man Sutton 3-2.

Dale broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Liam Kelly sent a stunning crossfield pass into the run of Alex Newby, who did not have to break stride as he calmly sent a first-time side-footed volley wide of keeper Dean Bouzanis.

Sutton’s Richie Bennett saw a header comfortably saved on 44 minutes and within seconds was dismissed by referee Paul Howard for a stamp on Dale striker Jake Beesley.

The home side’s second arrived in the 66th minute, Kelly collecting Corey O’Keeffe’s nod down and slotting home a neat finish.

It was game on when Sutton pulled one back on 82 minutes, Omar Bugiel’s header well saved by Joel Coleman only for Isaac Olaofe to fire home the rebound.

And with Dale’s nerves evident the 10 men drew level on 90 minutes as Coleman flapped at a corner and Alistair Smith headed home.

But in a final twist, Morley beat Bouzanis deep into time added on from 20 yards to earn the three points.