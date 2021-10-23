Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ryan Tafazolli wins it for Wycombe in seventh minute of added time

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.25pm
Ryan Tafazolli scored the winner (Tess Derry/PA)
Ryan Tafazolli scored the winner (Tess Derry/PA)

Ryan Tafazolli struck with virtually the last kick of the game to give Wycombe a dramatic 2-1 victory against struggling Crewe.

The strike in the seventh-minute of added time completed a double for the centre-back and maintained the Chairboys 100 per cent home record in League One, while lifting them up to second in the table.

Wycombe snatched the lead right on the stroke of half-time when a free-kick was headed out as far as Curtis Thompson and his effort from 20 yards deflected in off Tafazolli.

Thompson came within a whisker of doubling the Chairboys’ advantage when his shot hit the inside of a post before Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan had follow-ups blocked.

The Railwaymen levelled with 12 minutes left when substitute Tom Lowery was able to squeeze in the rebound after Stockdale had kept out his initial effort.

Just when it looked as though the visitors were going to hold out for a point, Tafazolli broke their hearts when he flicked in Jordan Obita’s cross.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier