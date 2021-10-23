Wigan keep up away form with win at AFC Wimbledon

An error occurred. Please try again.

James McClean powered Wigan to their fifth straight away win in Sky Bet League One as they defeated AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane.

Neither side got going in a slow first half but the visitors dominated the second and took a two-goal lead courtesy of a Paul Kalambayi deflection and McClean’s third in as many games.

The Latics are now just two points behind leaders Plymouth with two games in hand.

The visitors were almost rewarded for a strong start just six minutes in when Will Keane flicked on a low-driven cross from Tendayi Darikwa, only for Ben Heneghan to clear off the line.

The home side edged a cagey first half but the Latics flew out of the blocks in the second, pulling ahead in the 50th minute when Callum Lang’s strike deflected in off Kalambayi.

After just having an effort cleared off the line, McClean curled a clean strike low to Nik Tzanev’s right from the edge of the box three minutes later.

The visitors then saw out the game professionally to earn a deserved win.