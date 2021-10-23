Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan keep up away form with win at AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.27pm
James McClean was on the scoresheet for Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA)
James McClean was on the scoresheet for Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA)

James McClean powered Wigan to their fifth straight away win in Sky Bet League One as they defeated AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane.

Neither side got going in a slow first half but the visitors dominated the second and took a two-goal lead courtesy of a Paul Kalambayi deflection and McClean’s third in as many games.

The Latics are now just two points behind leaders Plymouth with two games in hand.

The visitors were almost rewarded for a strong start just six minutes in when Will Keane flicked on a low-driven cross from Tendayi Darikwa, only for Ben Heneghan to clear off the line.

The home side edged a cagey first half but the Latics flew out of the blocks in the second, pulling ahead in the 50th minute when Callum Lang’s strike deflected in off Kalambayi.

After just having an effort cleared off the line, McClean curled a clean strike low to Nik Tzanev’s right from the edge of the box three minutes later.

The visitors then saw out the game professionally to earn a deserved win.

