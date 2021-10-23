Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stevenage settle for a point against Leyton Orient in frustrating encounter

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.29pm
Elliott List was denied more than once as Stevenage drew with Orient (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Elliott List was denied more than once as Stevenage drew with Orient (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Stevenage and Leyton Orient had to settle for a point after a frustrating 0-0 draw at the Lamex Stadium.

Both sides created enough chances to take more from an entertaining contest.

Darren Pratley had a left-foot shot charged down after only four minutes as the visitors started brightly.

Elliott List powered a shot at keeper Lawrence Vigouroux as Stevenage threatened.

Ruel Sotiriou blazed over the bar for Orient, and then Thomas James shot agonisingly wide of the right upright.

Theo Archibald shot wide of the left post as the visitors forced the pace before Bradley Barry headed over for the home side.

Harry Smith’s header was well saved, and then James saw his goalbound shot charged down.

List had a second chance three minutes before the break, but Vigouroux saved his left-footed strike after some good work from Luke Norris.

List shot over, and Vigouroux also thwarted him with a solid save.

Smith shot straight at keeper Adam Smith, but the visiting side could not find the breakthrough.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier