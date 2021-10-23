Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scunthorpe end long wait with win over Crawley

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.31pm
Jake Scrimshaw’s goal proved decisive (Tim Markland/PA)
Jake Scrimshaw’s goal proved decisive (Tim Markland/PA)

Scunthorpe picked up their first win in 10 games with a deserved 2-1 home success over Crawley.

There was little to chose between the teams between the two boxes but Scunthorpe were more clinical in front of goal, although they remain bottom of the table after only their second League Two win of the season.

Crawley started well and Iron keeper Rory Watson produced a full-length diving save to keep out Joel Lynch’s header.

Scunthorpe then began to take control and they broke the deadlock in the 37th minute. A neat move started by the impressive Hayden Hackney cut Crawley open and George Francomb turned Ross Millen’s low cross into his own net.

Scunthorpe added a second well-worked goal 10 minutes after the break when Miles Hippolyte’s pass released Jake Scrimshaw and the Bournemouth loanee rounded keeper Glenn Morris to score his second goal of the season, and first since August.

Kwesi Appiah scored his third goal in four games from Francomb’s cross with 17 minutes left to make it 2-1 but Scunthorpe hung on.

