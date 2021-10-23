Michael Cheek completes Bromley comeback victory at Aldershot

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael Cheek’s second-half penalty was the difference for Bromley as they beat Aldershot 3-2.

The Ravens came from behind to win their sixth consecutive game yet the result sees Aldershot remain in the Vanarama National League relegation zone.

The Shots opened the scoring in the third minute through Mikael Ndjoli, whose left-footed effort found the back of the net.

Bromley got an equaliser just six minutes later – a close-range goal from George Alexander was his first goal for the club.

In the 25th minute, Lewis Kinsella put the home side ahead after finding the target from distance.

Bromley came from behind again in the 33rd minute after goalkeeper Mitch Walker scored an own goal, with his punched ball rebounding off a post and flying into the net.

The Ravens took the lead for the first time in the game in the 64th minute when Cheek converted from the penalty spot after Scott Wagstaff handled the ball in the box.