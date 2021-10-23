Rotherham maintain promotion push with comfortable win at MK Dons

An error occurred. Please try again.

Promotion hopefuls Rotherham continued their impressive start to life back in Sky Bet League One with a convincing 3-0 win at MK Dons.

Goals from Michael Ihiekwe, Dan Barlaser and Freddie Ladapo proved the difference in a dominant Millers display as the visitors picked up a fifth league win in seven matches.

Michael Smith’s lob within four minutes looked like giving the visitors an early lead as it sailed over home goalkeeper Andrew Fisher, only to strike the crossbar.

After dominating the opening stages, Paul Warne’s men found the opener on 27 minutes when captain Ihiekwe nodded home his first goal of the season after rising highest inside the Dons’ box.

The Millers made sure of the victory with two goals in quick succession midway through the second half.

Barlaser’s 66th-minute corner found its way through a crowded box and straight inside the far post for his first goal since December.

Six minutes later it was 3-0 when substitute Ladapo emphatically fired home his fourth goal of the season.