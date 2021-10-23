Paul Mullin on target as Wrexham triumph at Barnet By Press Association October 23 2021, 5.35pm Paul Mullin scored in a 3-0 victory at Barnet (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wrexham earned their fourth win of the Vanarama National League season as they triumphed 3-0 at Barnet. Paul Mullin, Aaron Hayden and Shaun Brisley got themselves on the scoresheet for the Red Dragons as they earned their second win in five games. Both sides had chances in the first half but Mullin opened the scoring for the visitors in the 23rd minute after gaining possession and finding the bottom corner of the net. Hayden doubled Wrexham’s lead just four minutes later, heading Ben Tozer’s throw into the far corner. Mullin came close to a second just before half-time when his effort hit a post from a corner and the rebound was cleared by Barnet. But defender Brisley headed home the Red Dragons’ third goal on his league debut in the 54th minute. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Colchester boss Hayden Mullins praises the quality of Sylvester Jasper’s winner Paul Mullin hits a late leveller as Wrexham take a point against Chesterfield Aldershot game abandoned due to waterlogged pitch with Wrexham 2-0 up Stockport come from behind to beat Wrexham