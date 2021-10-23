Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Mullin on target as Wrexham triumph at Barnet

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.35pm
Paul Mullin scored in a 3-0 victory at Barnet (PA)
Wrexham earned their fourth win of the Vanarama National League season as they triumphed 3-0 at Barnet.

Paul Mullin, Aaron Hayden and Shaun Brisley got themselves on the scoresheet for the Red Dragons as they earned their second win in five games.

Both sides had chances in the first half but Mullin opened the scoring for the visitors in the 23rd minute after gaining possession and finding the bottom corner of the net.

Hayden doubled Wrexham’s lead just four minutes later, heading Ben Tozer’s throw into the far corner.

Mullin came close to a second just before half-time when his effort hit a post from a corner and the rebound was cleared by Barnet.

But defender Brisley headed home the Red Dragons’ third goal on his league debut in the 54th minute.

