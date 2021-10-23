Kyle Wootton and Frank Vincent on target as Notts County defeat Stockport

An error occurred. Please try again.

Goals from Kyle Wootton and Frank Vincent earned Notts County a 2-1 victory over Stockport in the National League.

The opening goal came nine minutes into the second half, Vincent breaking away down the right and setting up Wootton.

Vincent then got on the scoresheet himself in the 68th minute to give the home side breathing space.

Stockport, who gave Antoni Sarcevic a debut off the bench following his shock move from Bolton, could only manage a very late response, Ben Whitfield scoring from the penalty spot in injury time.