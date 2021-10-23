Kion Etete and Sam Hoskins score as Northampton end Tranmere run

An error occurred. Please try again.

Northampton edged above Tranmere in the League Two promotion battle with a 2-0 victory at Prenton Park.

Kion Etete’s fine effort and Sam Hoskins’ penalty secured a third straight Cobblers league win that moved the visitors into third.

The result ended Tranmere’s eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions and they slipped out of the play-off places in a tight League Two table.

Rovers had a goal disallowed in the 26th minute as goalkeeper Liam Roberts was fouled in the box.

Mitch Pinnock’s exquisite delivery then somehow evaded Tottenham loanee Etete and the 19-year-old thrashed over after a Cobblers counter just before half-time.

Paul Lewis missed a glorious chance seconds after the restart as he headed straight at Tranmere goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Jon Brady’s side took the lead in the 52nd minute as Etete showed superb technique to side-foot home Pinnock’s low cross.

Midfielder Hoskins dispatched a penalty to double the visitors’ lead in the 68th minute after Lewis was fouled by Doohan.

The impressive Etete almost added a third as Doohan made amends with a fantastic reflex save.

The visitors continued to threaten Doohan’s goal but settled for a convincing victory.