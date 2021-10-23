Callum Maycock strike gives Solihull a fourth straight home win

An error occurred. Please try again.

Callum Maycock’s goal against Halifax earned Solihull Moors a fourth consecutive home victory in the National League.

Moors began the day four points below their opponents but closed that gap to a point thanks to a 1-0 victory.

The only goal came in the 52nd minute, Maycock scoring his first for the club after being set up by Andrew Dallas.

The home side were grateful for an injury-time save from Ryan Boot to deny Martin Woods.