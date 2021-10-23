Callum Maycock strike gives Solihull a fourth straight home win By Press Association October 23 2021, 5.41pm Callum Maycock scored the winner for Solihull (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Callum Maycock’s goal against Halifax earned Solihull Moors a fourth consecutive home victory in the National League. Moors began the day four points below their opponents but closed that gap to a point thanks to a 1-0 victory. The only goal came in the 52nd minute, Maycock scoring his first for the club after being set up by Andrew Dallas. The home side were grateful for an injury-time save from Ryan Boot to deny Martin Woods. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Mark Cullen strikes twice as Hartlepool break away duck with win at Bradford It’s time to go home – Kevin Naiqama confirms retirement after Grand Final win Darren Moore satisfied with Sheffield Wednesday’s week after win over Bolton Solihull substitute Danny Newton scores late on as they beat King’s Lynn