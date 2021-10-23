Grimsby extend lead at the top with win over Yeovil By Press Association October 23 2021, 5.41pm Grimsby moved four points clear at the top of the National League with a 2-0 win over Yeovil (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Grimsby extended their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League table with a 2-0 win over Yeovil at Blundell Park. The hosts went in front midway through the first half thanks to a Lenell John-Lewis penalty after Will Bapaga was brought down in the penalty area by goalkeeper Grant Smith. Grimsby sealed all three points in dying stages of the game as John McAtee made it 2-0 at the near post. Over 6,000 fans were in attendance as the Mariners moved four points clear at the top but defeat for Yeovil extended their winless run to six games and left them 15th in the table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Rangers’ Europa League campaign bursts into life with a home win over Brondby Toulouse book Super League place with Million Pound Game win over Featherstone Arsenal stay perfect by easing past Everton Altrincham get back on winning trail with victory over Maidenhead