Dominic Telford double gives Newport victory at Bristol Rovers

James Rowberry made a successful start as Newport boss with a 3-1 Sky Bet League Two win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

The visitors took a 27th minute lead when Courtney Baker-Richardson slid in at the far post to finish a low Jake Cain cross.

Dominic Telford doubled the advantage in the 31st minute with a shot on the turn from close range after a poor clearance by Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw had been pounced on by Baker-Richardson.

Brett Pitman gave Rovers hope in first half stoppage time, turning inside the box to net with a brilliant volley which flashed into the roof of the net.

However, former Rovers loanee Telford sealed victory with his second goal of the game, following a cross by substitute Finn Azaz just past the hour mark.

The visitors could have been out of sight before Pitman’s goal, with Telford denied by Belshaw’s outstretched leg.

At the other end Newport gpalkeeper Joe Day did well to smother a Luke Thomas shot.

Pitman and Alfie Kilgour had second-half efforts for Rovers, but Newport were worthy winners.