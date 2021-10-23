Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chesterfield move up to second spot after victory over 10-man Boreham Wood

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.45pm
Danny Rowe scored as Chesterfield won (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Rowe scored as Chesterfield won (Richard Sellers/PA)

A late Boreham Wood red card helped Chesterfield move into second place in the National League after a 2-1 win.

Will Evans led the effort to get the Wood back into the game after scoring in the second half but was sent off in the final minutes after receiving a second yellow card.

The home side had a chances to go ahead in the first 10 minutes and came close when Gavin Gunning’s header went wide.

The Spireites were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute after goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore brought Kabongo Tshimanga down in the box and Danny Rowe converted from the spot.

Tshimanga doubled Chesterfield’s lead in the 43rd minute with a strike from the edge of the box.

Boreham began to work their way back into the game after Evans smashed a goal from 30 yards out in the 67th minute.

Evans’ heroics were overshadowed after he received a second yellow card in the final minutes of the game for a push.

