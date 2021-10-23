Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richie Wellens urges Doncaster to build momentum after rocking Robins

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.03pm
Richie Wellens wants Doncaster to start building some momentum (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Richie Wellens wants Doncaster to start building some momentum (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens is hopeful his side can begin to build momentum after climbing off the bottom of the Sky Bet League One table with a 3-2 win over Cheltenham.

Rovers led 3-0 with goals from Joe Dodoo, Tom Anderson and Rodrigo Vilca before the Robins roared back through former Donny pair Alfie May and Andy Williams, after Liam Sercombe missed a penalty.

Having yet to put consecutive wins together this season, Wellens is looking forward to the opportunity to do so when Rovers host Cambridge in midweek.

“It’s a massive result,” he said. “Especially in terms of the way it panned out, holding on at the end, it should give us a lot of confidence going forward.

“Hopefully we can get some momentum going. The other two wins we’ve had came before international breaks so we didn’t play for two weeks.

“This is a good opportunity to start getting some momentum.

“It was a game where it should have been six or seven for us but in the end they could have won it.”

Wellens admits he was frustrated with the manner in which his side almost let their lead slip.

“This is the first chance for us this season to be 3-0 up and it’s the first chance for some of these players in their careers to be in that position,” he said.

“They have to learn that even at 3-0 the game is not over. Nothing is decided in this league at that stage.

“They went 4-2-4 and had striker after striker on and the game became a bit wobbly because we didn’t do the basics and we didn’t manage the game well.

“But I’m really pleased.”

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff felt his players received a lesson in the sort of effort that is required at League One level during their valiant comeback attempt in the later stages.

“I think we just ran around a bit more in the last 20 minutes,” he said. “That is the frustration.

“We started the game OK and created two big chances but I don’t think we did anything well enough after that.

“We tried to change things a few times because people weren’t pressing and they weren’t being combative. People were running off our players which doesn’t normally happen.

“We finished 4-2-4 which we’ve done no work on and we looked a better team because we were a bit more competitive, we were more in a rush to get to the ball and winning the first contacts and the tackles.

“Ultimately, running and working hard should never go away.

“Balls running under your foot might happen but we can’t go to anyone in this league and not be on it.

“I’ve emphasised that to them time and again.”

