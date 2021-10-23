Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley frustrated with draw at Accrington

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.05pm
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley praised his side’s fighting spirt but was frustrated they needed a late Marcus Harness goal to rescue a 2-2 draw at Accrington.

Pompey dominated the chances and Stanley keeper Toby Savin had to be in superb form to keep out Portsmouth before Ronan Curtis opened the scoring after 15 minutes.

In-form Harry Pell equalised for Stanley with a header on 48 minutes before Matt Butcher gave the Reds a 77th-minute lead with a lob.

Harness tapped home a cross from John Marquis with four minutes remaining to secure a point for Pompey – but Cowley knew it should have been their second win in 11 Sky Bet League One games.

“I am disappointed we haven’t won as our performance deserved the win,” he said. “We have had enough chances to win five football matches but we have not been able to take them.

“I think we had 19 shots and eight clear-cut chances. They have had three shots on target and scored two.

“What really pleased me though is that when we went behind, we found a way back.

“The football gods seem to be against us at the moment as we didn’t get here until 10.30pm on Friday night as the traffic was horrendous but you either be the victim or suck it up and find a way, that’s what the best teams do. No one cares for excuses.

“We needed the players to show more determination, aggression and grit, qualities teams need to do well, and we stepped up to it today.”

John Coleman praised his keeper Savin but was frustrated his side could not hold on once they had taken a late lead.

“It was a good game, it was two teams having a go,” said Coleman.

“We knew Portsmouth would start strongly and we were lucky to be only 1-0 down at half-time, it could have been two or three. Toby Savin was our man of the match, he made some superb saves.

“We were a different animal after the break, created chances and got our goal and thought we would go on and win the game comfortably.

“They came back and we probably took the lead against the run of play to go 2-1 up but then a lack of concentration has cost us.

“That’s happened far too often this season and the amount of goals we have conceded is what is stopping us being a team challenging at the top and that’s something we have got to address.

“Teams aren’t having to work to score against us. Portsmouth probably shaded it but with the way it went we are disappointed with the draw.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier