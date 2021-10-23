An amazing human being – Tony Mowbray heaps praise on teenager Tyrhys Dolan

Tony Mowbray heaped praise on “amazing” Tyrhys Dolan after the teenager celebrated his 50th league appearance for Blackburn with a “wonderful” goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Reading.

The 19-year-old contributed the game’s standout moment, curling viciously beyond Luke Southwood in the 64th minute for his fourth goal of the season to double Blackburn’s lead.

It was in the midst of a spell in which the hosts overwhelmed the Royals, with the impressive Sam Gallagher tapping in his second goal in the space of a week just past the hour mark to hand Mowbray’s men the lead.

Blackburn have won five of eight Ewood encounters this season, scoring at least twice in all but one, and are handily placed just outside the top six.

Mowbray highlighted Dolan’s overall contribution to the team, coming in a particularly tough week that marks the anniversary of the passing of the teenager’s former Manchester City team-mate Jeremy Wisten.

He said: “Tyrhys plays in our team because he sets the tone of hard work to be honest. He runs and closes and chases and he gets his reward.

“He’s undoubtedly got some talent and has he showed numerous times today, scored a wonderful goal, got in behind them in the second half quite a bit, two or three times. The growth areas for Tyrhys Dolan are his final ball, final delivery in the box. But an amazing guy, an amazing human being.

“I think it is the anniversary this week of the passing of his best friend. I just know the kid that he is, he will be extremely proud of himself.

“I pick him every week because he works his socks off for the team and I demand that is the starting point for us, that everybody collectively has to run, chase, fight, put your foot in, tackle. As a striker, he has to score and create chances, and he’s doing that.”

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic said his side “created” Blackburn’s goals, but also admitted fatigue is catching up with the squad after a second straight defeat saw the Royals drop five places in the league to 13th.

He said: “Unfortunately, I have to repeat the same thing as last game. Everything was under our control, especially in the first half.

“And even in the moments when we conceded the two goals, it happened after two giveaways. We have to be better in coping with counter-attacks or giveaways in the middle of the park.

“It’s difficult to accept that today we didn’t get a result and more than anything, what I’m disappointed in is we didn’t score a goal because I think we played very good football.

“We didn’t have the final pass, the final product. Most of the guys are carrying the burden of the whole season so far. I think there is a component of fatigue in today’s execution.

“This team is capable of winning games and having good runs, and bouncing back, which is what we need now.

“Today we gave away the two goals we could have prevented. We created for them. But that’s something we will have to address.”