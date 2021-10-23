Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cotterill heaps praise on Ryan Bowman after Cambridge hat-trick

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.11pm
Steve Cotterill was full of praise for Ryan Bowman (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cotterill was full of praise for Ryan Bowman (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Steve Cotterill threw the plaudits at striker Ryan Bowman for netting a hat-trick just two weeks after being taken to hospital with heart palpitations.

Bowman’s opener was cancelled out by a Jack Iredale stunner, before Adam May was sent off for Cambridge.

Bowman, who suffered the heart issue at Ipswich earlier this month, then netted another two goals before Luke Leahy capped off the victory to lift Salop out of the drop zone.

Cotterill said: “It could have been more, we could have scored four before half-time, so in the end it was a deserved victory, we took our chances in the second when we perhaps didn’t in the first half.

“We began brightly, we’ve done that at the front and the back before now and did at Oxford funnily enough.

“We began on the front foot against a dangerous side, they’ve had good results and I’m really pleased for the boys tonight.

“It was a great day for Ryan Bowman, the lads have just signed his matchball and it is amazing what two weeks can do. It is a long time in football.

“I thought he was great and I know he will get all the plaudits today, but Dan Udoh was absolutely outstanding today, he was first class.

“Ryan’s finishing was brilliant, it was a perfect hat-trick although I couldn’t care if they went in off his knee, but it was nice for him to get a hat-trick.

“That is what I have wanted to see more of, that is more like the Ryan Bowman that I signed in the summer.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner insisted the red card changed the game.

He added: “The red did change things, it was the turning point at that moment in the game because we were in the ascendency and on top of it. We had them playing deep, but it turned the game and they got the goal soon after.

“But we didn’t finish well today, didn’t end well, but the chunk in the middle was good – that was changed by the red card.

“I initially thought it was a lunge and I don’t think it was a foul and he wasn’t going to give anything, but there was a lot of noise around that made his mind up which wasn’t helpful.

“It is frustrating to concede first again, we know we can get back into it but we don’t want to come from behind, especially when they have Bowman and Udoh up front today.

“It was tough for us today and we have to do better.

“Things didn’t work for us today, we tried but that’s how it went. We now need to knuckle down and find a way to get through the next few weeks.”

