Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gary Bowyer tips Forest Green boss Rob Edwards for the top

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.15pm
Gary Bowyer (PA)
Gary Bowyer (PA)

Salford boss Gary Bowyer has tipped rookie Forest Green boss Rob Edwards for bigger things after seeing his side dismantled by the League Two table-toppers.

Three outstanding goals underpinned Rovers’  position as front runners in a high-octane victory.

Nicky Cadden’s stunning free-kick cancelled out Brandon Asante’s first-half opener before Kane Wilson’s fine individual strike and substitute Jack Aitchison’s neat finish won it for Edwards’ side.

Bowyer, who was handed a stoppage-time yellow card, lauded Edwards’ start at the Gloucestershire side after joining the club in the summer from Gareth Southgate’s England youth set-up.

He said: “Their biggest challenge is keeping hold of the two coaches (Edwards, and Richie Kyle)  that are leading Rovers ever so well at the moment –  and if they maintain that – and stay where they are – they obviously become an attractive proposition for other clubs.”

Bowyer bemoaned his side’s growing injury list on a chastening afternoon for the Greater Manchester side.

He added: “We’ve had a tough afternoon, you can see why they’re top of the league. We’ve conceded a debatable free-kick and fair play to their lad he’s stuck it in, but their keeper has made two good saves from Matty Lund and even with the disruptions, we carried a threat with 10 players missing.

A breathless first half saw Rovers’  Ebou Adams plant a second-minute free header wide from an exquisite Wilson cross. Baily Cargill’s audacious lob from just inside the Salford half almost caught out the retreating Connor Ripley as Rovers turned up the heat.

However, it was Salford who took the lead on 16 minutes. Against the run of play, Asante brought the ball down in the box to switch his feet and rifle the ball beyond Luke McGee. Matty Lund forced McGee into a stunning gloved save.

Rovers responded –  Matty Stevens induced a fine parry from Ripley from Wilson’s cross. On the cusp of the break, Cadden bent a free-kick over the wall and into Ripley’s top corner for his fifth goal of the season.

A tight second-half was punctuated by a sumptuous Wilson strike – picking the ball up just inside the Salford half he embarked on a buccaneering run to slip his marker and plant a sprawling strike from just inside the box to beat Ripley all ends up with 19 minutes to go.

Aitchison wrapped things up in stoppage-time – driving into the box and planting the ball home from a Jamille Matt assist.

Meanwhile, a delighted Edwards joked that his backside splinter injury during his pre-match interview in the week had nothing to do with his 90 minutes of prowling in the technical area as he cajoled his table-toppers to a scintillating victory.

He said: “I managed to get that splinter out thank goodness for that – it was a big splinter and it certainly hurt.

“All three goals were outstanding and would grace any pitch at any level in the world and I was delighted for all three of them. Overall, it was a fantastic three points for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]