We deserved to draw – Simon Grayson bemoans late suckerpunch at Ipswich

Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson felt his side deserved a point after going down 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time strike by Ipswich substitute Bersant Celina.

Grayson believed the Cod Army controlled much of the game but were punished for making a mistake to concede the winning goal.

He said: “It was a really good, strong performance. The shape was good, they didn’t really cause us too many problems and we passed the ball really well and created a few chances.

“We suffered the disappointment of going a goal down just after half-time and you make half a mistake and you get punished and that’s probably been the story of our season so far but if we eradicate the fine margin of mistakes we will move up the division in a fine manner.

“We switched off in the last minute or so which was devastating for the players and the supporters who travelled all the way down here.

“You have got to make sure you manage the game better and see things out and I think a draw was what we deserved.”

Celina fired home from just inside the six-yard box three minutes into second-half stoppage time to send Town fans into a frenzy as they recorded their first back-to-back victories this term.

Conor Chaplin had earlier given Ipswich the lead in the 49th minute with a thumping shot from just inside the penalty area and the visitors replied through Callum Morton with eight minutes remaining.

He equalised for the visitors in the 82nd minute when he headed home a cross from Paddy Lane, but Celina had the final say to give Ipswich the three points.

Town first-team coach Gary Roberts paid tribute to his squad and the depth of quality at his disposal.

He said: “We started really slowly in the first half as we normally come out of the blocks really quickly… the third game in a week possibly but the manager got into them at half-time about where we need to be better and I thought we dominated the second half and I think we deserved the win to edge the game.

“We have got quality throughout and we’ve got the players for that.

“It’s always harder being out of the side, you have got to work harder and got to be ready and to come on and have an effect on the game as Wes (Burns) and Santi (Bersant Celina) did so fair play, spot on.

“I knew we’d get a chance with the quality we have got. If you play well you keep the shirt and we have a big squad and all the lads are pushing every single day.”