Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Neil Cox relieved after Scunthorpe end winless run

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.17pm
Neil Cox saw Scunthorpe earn an overdue win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Neil Cox saw Scunthorpe earn an overdue win (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Neil Cox was relieved as his “nervous” Scunthorpe side held on to beat Crawley for only their second League Two win of the season.

The Iron remain bottom of the table but a first win in 10, added to a draw at Barrow last time out, has given Cox’s side some momentum.

The hosts went in front after 33 minutes when Hayden Hackney found Ross Millen on the right and his low cross was diverted into his own net by George Francomb, under pressure from Ryan Loft.

Scunthorpe doubled their lead in the 55th minute. Miles Hippolyte’s clever pass found Jake Scrimshaw and he went round keeper Glenn Morris to score his second goal since joining from Bournemouth on loan.

Kwesi Appiah headed home Francomb’s cross to make it 2-1 but Scunthorpe clung on.

Cox said: “It’s a relief because it’s been a difficult few weeks. But we’ve got four points on the board in the last two games and there’s much more positivity.

“In the first half I thought we passed the ball like we want to and created some chances as well as the goal. We had other opportunities to get a third and although they put a lot of balls into our box late on they didn’t really have too many shots other than the goal.

“We looked a little bit tired and nervous at the end which is perhaps understandable as we’re bottom of the league and we had a bit of luck which we haven’t had much of this season.

“I wanted us to be a bit braver on the ball, but the most important thing is the three points.”

Crawley boss John Yems pulled no punches, describing their performance as ‘woeful’ after a third straight defeat.

He said: “It was disappointing. Let’s not dress it up, did we deserve something? No, we didn’t. I think they worked out that we were a soft bunch, we were woeful.

“We are becoming a weak side. We like to play football but you have to earn the right to do that in this division. We started well but then we let them grow into the game, especially in midfield.

“I thought we would have learned from last season when we didn’t take any points off the sides at the bottom but we clearly haven’t and it’s something we have to look at. We have to regroup and go again and if some of them don’t want to do that then we will look at other players.

“We had a couple of good chances to make it 3-2 but we didn’t so that’s it. It’s very disappointing and frustrating.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier