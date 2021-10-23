Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Decision to hand Troy Deeney captaincy gave Birmingham ‘extra edge’ – Lee Bowyer

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.21pm
Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham edged Swansea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham edged Swansea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer admitted his decision to hand Troy Deeney the captaincy ahead of the 2-1 Championship win over Swansea might have given him “that extra edge”.

Deeney, on his first start in four games, bagged Blues’ first goal in nearly 10 hours of football after 47 minutes to set up the win.

Substitute Michael Obafemi thought he had earned the Swans a share of the spoils with a 77th-minute leveller but Riley McGree scored a deserved winner for the hosts with eight minutes to go.

Reflecting on his decision to make Deeney his skipper for the day, Bowyer said: “I know what it’s like to play for your boyhood club and for him to be captain, I knew it would mean a lot to him.

“He’s a leader, a winner, a fighter, so I felt it was the right decision.

“There’s been pressure on him. You want to show everyone how good you are. He’s been excellent in training and deserved to be captain.

“I know it means the world to him and it might give him – and us – that extra edge, him being captain.”

The home side had not scored in their previous six games, dropping down to 19th in the table after a dismal run.

But they were good value for their win over a Swans side who had been on an upward trajectory after picking up seven points from nine.

And Bowyer added: “We’ve finally scored and to get three points against a good Swansea side is great and I think we deserve it.

“We could have scored more and won by more. We haven’t been playing that badly but have been missing chances.

“Fortunately, we scored two today and it gives the players a boost. I’m pleased because they have got their reward.”

Visiting boss Russell Martin, who felt Tahith Chong was offside in the build-up to the opener, had told his Swansea players to maintain their intensity as they went seeking a third-consecutive victory.

But, having seen off Cardiff and West Brom previously, he admitted his side might have paid the price for a hectic week.

“It’s been an emotional and physically tough week for the guys,” he said. “I think it was one game too many for some of the players.

“We are nowhere near the finished article and I said that after two great results.

“But I give the lads the benefit of the doubt. I’m proud of what they have done this week and I just think they were really, really tired.

“We were beaten against a team who had a little bit more energy than us on the day.”

He added: “Even so, I thought at 1-1 we had a chance to win the game or at least secure a point so it was frustrating that we were undone.”

