Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gareth Ainsworth feels patience paid off as Wycombe leave it late to beat Crewe

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.23pm
Gareth Ainsworth’s side left it late (John Walton/PA)
Gareth Ainsworth’s side left it late (John Walton/PA)

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth praised his side’s composure after Ryan Tafazolli struck deep into stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over Crewe.

Tafazolli completed his double with virtually the last kick of the game in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Victory maintained Wycombe’s 100 per cent home record and moved them within goal difference of leaders Plymouth.

Ainsworth said: “What I’m really impressed with is the composure that the boys had around the edge of the box.

“It wasn’t just ‘get your shots off at all costs, we need to score,’ it was ‘let’s work this, let’s take that extra pass.’

“It’s something we’ve been trying to improve on and the players that we’ve brought in over the last couple of seasons, I think, are capable of doing this.

“The goal itself was a composed set-play, a composed cross. It wasn’t just a panic and it wasn’t just a set-play, but everyone will think it’s typical Wycombe – set-pieces, long throw-ins.

“Great, keep thinking that. That’s your downfall because we played some real good stuff in their half today and how we haven’t added to our tally is a mystery.”

Rio Adebisi had a volley saved by David Stockdale before Wycombe went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Curtis Thompson’s strike from just outside the box was deflected in off Tafazolli.

The Chairboys almost doubled their lead after the break when Thompson’s effort struck the inside of a post.

Crewe equalised with 13 minutes left when Tom Lowery, playing his first league game of the season, squeezed his rebound past Stockdale after his initial effort was saved.

However, almost on full-time, Tafazolli smartly flicked in Jordan Obita’s cross to send Adams Park wild.

Crewe boss David Artell said: “Football has an awful habit of kicking you in the stomach when you don’t deserve it and I want our players to learn and that’s a big learning curve for a couple of the lads.

“I also don’t want them to lose that youthful exuberance of trying to score, trying to entertain and trying to play good football because I thought for the last 30 minutes, bar injury time, we were by far the better team.

“If anyone should have gone on and won the game, it should have been us, bar all the set-piece barrage at the end.

“On one hand, I’m really pleased because we didn’t deserve to lose, but then we stand here with no points.

“If we keep playing like that, we’ll be fine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier