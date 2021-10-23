Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou: Georgios Giakoumakis’ first Celtic goal was significant

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.27pm
Ange Postecoglou (pictured) was happy with Georgios Giakoumakis’ goal in Celtic’s win (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou (pictured) was happy with Georgios Giakoumakis' goal in Celtic's win (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ange Postecoglou noted the significance of Georgios Giakoumakis’ first Celtic goal in his first start as the Hoops beat St Johnstone 2-0 in the Premiership at Parkhead.

In the 35th minute of his fourth appearance signing from Dutch side VVV-Venlo in August, the Greece striker converted an Anthony Ralston pass to make the breakthrough against a stuffy Saints side.

With 10 minutes remaining, returning full-back Josip Juranovic added a second with a penalty as Postecoglou’s side extended their winning run to four games to leave them one point behind leaders Hearts and Rangers, with the Light Blues playing at St Mirren on Sunday.

The Hoops boss said: “You know what strikers are like, there’s no striker in the world that doesn’t feel good unless he is scoring goals, particularly when you come to a new club and a new environment.

“For me, whether he scored or not wasn’t going to be as important. I think he did what we needed to today.

“But I know for him, getting that goal is going to be pleasing and hopefully he can build from there.

“You can never be overloaded with options but it’s great to see we have those options in attack now.

“I was really pleased to see Mikey (Johnston) back because he looked really good in pre-season.

“I know how talented he is but the key from him was to get his body healthy and be really patient with him.

“He is now getting more game time and he is a talented player. The way we play I know he can have a huge impact.

“He just needs to stay healthy and keep improving his game.

“Hopefully James Forrest is not too far away either.”

The former Australia boss was pleased with the patience his side showed.

He added: “I knew it was going to be a difficult game, one where we were not going to get a helluva lot of space, particularly in and around their box.

“We had to be disciplined and patient with our football and I felt we did that.

“There weren’t many times we got frustrated or over-played things – we stayed calm and composed.

“Also we were clinical when we did get the chance. That was key, we took our chance really well.

“It was good to get the second goal and we could probably have had a couple more in the end.”

Callum Davidson’s side were holding out until defender Callum Booth failed to deal with the ball dropping out the air from Juranovic’s deflected shot allowing Ralston to set up Giakoumakis.

Davidson said: “He just misjudged it. It is unlike Callum.

“It was a long-range shot that we can deal with and if we deal with that, then we don’t concede.

“Listen, Callum didn’t mean to do it, I am not blaming Callum, we got punished for it.

“I don’t think Celtic had many chances in the first half but we got punished then the game becomes a little bit harder for us.

“I watched the penalty back, I am still not sure if it was in the box or out of the box but the referee, like Hibs (game), was very quick to give a penalty against us.”

