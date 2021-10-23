Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luton boss Nathan Jones: We’ve done nothing yet

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.29pm
Nathan Jones’ side are in the play-off places (Nick Potts/PA)
Luton boss Nathan Jones insisted his side have not done anything yet after they climbed up to fifth in the Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling Hull.

Elijah Adebayo’s 17th-minute header was the only goal of the game as the Hatters kept a seventh clean sheet of the campaign.

Jones said: “Let people say whatever they want, we know what we have inside, we know our own ambitions, where we want to be, what we want to do.

“It doesn’t matter what people think about us, we have a certain way of playing, a certain way of doing stuff, we have a belief about us that we can do certain things, but we’ve done nothing yet.

“It’s the third game in a week, we’ve had two away games again and then coming into the home games, so the important thing today was just to win the game.

“First half I thought we were the better side, second half was far more even and we lost a little bit more control than we would have liked, but we had to defend properly late on as they really went for it.

“Credit to them, they really had a go and we had to see the game out and I thought we did that well.

“We had to use the squad, but any win in the Championship is tough to do, it’s tough fought and I’m just glad we got the win as that was more important than anything.”

Hull remained in the bottom three after a third straight defeat.

Under-pressure Tigers manager Grant McCann said: “We didn’t start well, Luton were better than us in the first half, they obviously get their goal and we spoke to the players about you have to start well here.

“It’s a tough place to come and we gave them the upper hand with the goal, and then we’re in an uphill battle again.

“We’re trying to come back from 1-0 down away from home when we’re not doing particularly well as we can do in terms of a goal front in this present time, but in the second half we rallied, kept going, penned them in their half but just couldn’t get the goal.

“It is belief, it’s confidence.

“Forwards, midfield players, they probably feel the world is on their shoulders at this present time, but we can’t do any more in terms of an attacking sense.

“We’re putting together some really good passes and plays together and we’re getting to the final third with ease against some very good Championship teams, but we just don’t seem to be finding that killer edge at the moment.”

