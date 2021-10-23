Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Courts tips Charlie Mulgrew for Scotland recall after Tangerine dream display

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.43pm
Charlie Mulgrew might be in Scotland contention again, says his boss at Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee United boss Tam Courts lavished praise on Charlie Mulgrew and did not rule out a Scotland recall for the veteran.

The 35-year-old was the provider as Ryan Edwards opened the scoring in a 2-1 win against Motherwell at Tannadice with a sublime piece of skill and cross before netting what proved to be the winner after the Steelmen had equalised through Tony Watt.

Tangerines boss Courts admits Mulgrew is a delight to coach and he should not give up on his Scotland dreams just yet.

He said: “You have a 35-year-old pirouetting out on the right wing and putting in a pinpoint cross to the other centre-back.

“It is great to see them causing the opposition problems in the other box. That is two in two for Ryan.

“Charlie is a privilege to manage in terms of the way he trains. He pushes himself to the absolute limit every day.

“I think I have seen things similar from him but to have the composure in the heat of battle, to have the clarity and quality to deliver that pinpoint cross was a sight to behold.”

When asked about a possible Scotland recall for Mulgrew, Courts added: “I don’t think he should rule anything out because he is playing probably the best football of his life just now.”

The win over Motherwell leaves United sitting in third in the cinch Premiership but on the same amount of points as both league leaders Hearts and second-placed Rangers.

Courts added: “It is amazing considering the initial journey we have been on but again all credit to the players for the run they are on just now.

“They are the ones implementing the ideas and taking on the information they are getting during the week.

“But again today, you saw our quality, our mentality and a strong desire to win.”

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander insisted the better team lost at Tannadice, with the defeat – the Steelmen’s third in a row – a bitter pill to swallow for the Fir Park manager.

The 50-year-old said: “I thought the best team lost. I thought we were excellent today.

“It was a pleasure to watch them and it was a sore one to take.

“I thought we were the team on top when they scored the second goal.

“I am delighted with the players as they worked exceptionally hard but sometimes you do not get your rewards.

“I thought we should have taken at least a point although I would have even been disappointed by that.”

