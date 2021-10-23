Ryan Lowe takes the positives from Plymouth’s point at Morecambe

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe admitted his Sky Bet League One leaders were far from being at their best as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Argyle extended their unbeaten run to 14 league games but were made to work hard by the home side, who had lost three games in a row.

Lowe said: “We didn’t play the attacking football we have been producing of late and we were a bit sloppy at times in and out of possession.

“But although the performance wasn’t great we got a point and took our unbeaten run to 14 games.

“Morecambe is a tough place to come, with where they have been and what they have done, they are always going to be on the front foot and aggressive in what they do.

“We just didn’t have many patterns of play. I was a bit disappointed in that. I said to the boys, constructively, we need to be better – but they are allowed a little bit of a blip, and sometimes you can lose those games but we have got a point.”

“We weren’t free-flowing but they are human beings and they are allowed a dip.”

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson was delighted with his side’s performance.

He said: “I thought we were excellent and produced one of our best performances of the season. I don’t think you would have known who was at the top of the league and who was struggling.

“We haven’t been at our best in recent weeks but I thought everyone was outstanding today. We took the game to them and had real belief and we were very positive against a really good side.

“That’s the type of performance I want, with great energy levels. We have got the quality to pass the ball like we did today and if we play with the intensity and discipline we did today we will be all right.”

The hosts took the lead after just six minutes when Jonah Ayunga beat Michael Cooper from an acute angle, only for Plymouth to level six minutes later with Danny Mayor scoring his first of the season from close range after a Luke Jephcott shot was blocked.

Jephcott saw another effort cleared off the line by Anthony O’Connor and Mayor forced goalkeeper Jokull Andresson into an excellent save.

However, Morecambe hit back and dominated possession for long periods – with top scorer Cole Stockton sending two efforts wide from good positions.