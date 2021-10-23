Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ryan Lowe takes the positives from Plymouth’s point at Morecambe

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 6.43pm
Ryan Lowe was not too unhappy after Plymouth’s draw at Morecambe (PA)
Ryan Lowe was not too unhappy after Plymouth’s draw at Morecambe (PA)

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe admitted his Sky Bet League One leaders were far from being at their best as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Argyle extended their unbeaten run to 14 league games but were made to work hard by the home side, who had lost three games in a row.

Lowe said: “We didn’t play the attacking football we have been producing of late and we were a bit sloppy at times in and out of possession.

“But although the performance wasn’t great we got a point and took our unbeaten run to 14 games.

“Morecambe is a tough place to come, with where they have been and what they have done, they are always going to be on the front foot and aggressive in what they do.

“We just didn’t have many patterns of play. I was a bit disappointed in that. I said to the boys, constructively, we need to be better – but they are allowed a little bit of a blip, and sometimes you can lose those games but we have got a point.”

“We weren’t free-flowing but they are human beings and they are allowed a dip.”

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson was delighted with his side’s performance.

He said: “I thought we were excellent and produced one of our best performances of the season. I don’t think you would have known who was at the top of the league and who was struggling.

“We haven’t been at our best in recent weeks but I thought everyone was outstanding today. We took the game to them and had real belief and we were very positive against a really good side.

“That’s the type of performance I want, with great energy levels. We have got the quality to pass the ball like we did today and if we play with the intensity and discipline we did today we will be all right.”

The hosts took the lead after just six minutes when Jonah Ayunga beat Michael Cooper from an acute angle, only for Plymouth to level six minutes later with Danny Mayor scoring his first of the season from close range after a Luke Jephcott shot was blocked.

Jephcott saw another effort cleared off the line by Anthony O’Connor and Mayor forced goalkeeper Jokull Andresson into an excellent save.

However, Morecambe hit back and dominated possession for long periods –  with top scorer Cole Stockton sending two efforts wide from good positions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier