Emile Smith Rowe celebrates and Lewis Hamilton ready: Saturday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 23.

Football

Emile Smith Rowe was celebrating after playing a starring role for Arsenal.

Alan Shearer met a fan.

Tottenham looked back.

As did Manchester United.

FIFA turned the clock back.

Motor cycling

Marco Simoncelli was remembered.

10 years on, we remember the great Marco Simoncelli A larger than life character. With big hair and a big heart, Marco's presence in the paddock has never faded #SempreNelCuore 💕 pic.twitter.com/xOrwG4TktX — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 23, 2021

10 years today we all think of you Marco SIMONCELLI 🙏🏼💕RIP #motogp #marcosimoncelli pic.twitter.com/VTpViEBtOz — Valentin Grimoux (@vaval53) October 23, 2021

Today we remember a great friend and athlete: Marco Simoncelli who left us too early, 10 years ago ❤️ 10 anni fa lasciavi un vuoto immenso nel cuore di tutti noi. Il tempo passa, ma il tuo ricordo no. Ciao Sic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gvwgJMnkG — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 23, 2021

Formula One

Good Saturday vibes from Lewis Hamilton.

We rise each day to a new opportunity. Go get it 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QXN81VFb8H — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 22, 2021

When in the United States…

Shooting some hoops with the @NBA out in Austin! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/EwQiKmhs5t — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 23, 2021

More basketball action off the track.

Skills on and off track 😎 With the help of some handy @NBA legends our drivers whipped out their ballin' skills in a special free throw challenge 🏀#F1 #NBA #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/e5xVFZam5D — Formula 1 (@F1) October 23, 2021

Boxing

Good philosophy from Nicola Adams.

Work to live, don’t live for work 💯 pic.twitter.com/zWoeoUoOh5 — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) October 23, 2021

Tony Bellew was singing the blues.

Cricket

Joe Root and Sam Billings were buzzing before the start of England’s T20 World Cup campaign.

A great squad of great lads led by the very best! Come on England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 best of luck we are all behind you! #T20WorldCup https://t.co/bOgB7u6Uw7 — Joe Root (@root66) October 23, 2021

England’s bowling unit ensured they started with a comfortable victory.

Happy 43rd birthday Steve Harmison.

Nomination for the best socks of the day award.

Universe Boss bringing fancy footwear to the #T20WorldCup 😎 pic.twitter.com/DP1SkTttJ5 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 23, 2021

Just beautiful.