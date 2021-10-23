Sam Barratt heads last-minute winner as Maidenhead defeat 10-man Woking

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sam Barratt’s last-minute header have Maidenhead a 3-2 win over 10-man Woking in their Vanarama National League match at York Road.

Woking took the lead in the 25th minute through Inih Effiong, who nodded in from a deep free-kick, but Maidenhead equalised shortly before half-time when Barratt’s volley from the edge of the penalty area was deflected past Cardinals keeper Craig Ross.

Woking were in front soon after the restart when Joe McNerney fired the ball in from a corner – before the centre-back was shown a straight red card on the hour following a challenge on Kane Ferdinand, who was through on goal.

Josh Kelly’s fierce strike made it 2-2 with 14 minutes left and Barratt headed home a dramatic last-gasp winner from a corner.