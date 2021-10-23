Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Police looking into Palace fans’ banner in protest at Newcastle takeover

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 8.11pm Updated: October 23 2021, 9.03pm
Crystal Palace fans in the Holmesdale End stand hold up a banner before the match with Newcastle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Crystal Palace fans in the Holmesdale End stand hold up a banner before the match with Newcastle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Police are investigating a banner unveiled by Crystal Palace fans ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

A graphic banner was held up by supporters in the Holmesdale End at Selhurst Park highlighting the human rights issues in Saudi Arabia and criticising the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

It comes after the Premier League gave the go-ahead for a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s state sovereign wealth fund (Public Investment Fund) to take control of Newcastle earlier this month.

A post from the official Croydon Metropolitan Police Twitter account read: “On Saturday 23 October police received a report of an offensive banner displayed by Crystal Palace fans.

“Officers are assessing the information and carrying out enquiries. Any allegations of racist abuse will be taken very seriously.”

Palace supporters’ group Holmesdale Fanatics released a statement not long after the banner had been unveiled before the match with Newcastle got under way.

“The Saudi led takeover of Newcastle has rightly received widespread condemnation and anger,” Holmesdale Fanatics’ statement read.

“To give the thumbs up to this deal at a time when the Premier League is promoting the women’s game and inclusive initiatives such as rainbow armbands, shows the total hypocrisy at play and demonstrates the league’s soulless agenda where profits trump all.”

On the banner ‘terrorism, beheading, civil rights abuses, murder, censorship and persecution’ were ticked off on a clipboard under the heading ‘Premier League Owners Test’. Next to it stood a man wearing Arab-style clothing and holding a sword with blood on it.

The Holmesdale Fanatics were not the only Palace fans group to protest against the Newcastle takeover on Saturday.

Proud and Palace, the club’s official lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender supporters group, posted a video on its Twitter account which highlighted the case of Suhail al-Jameel, a gay man reportedly imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We want to pick up the baton started by our counterparts at Spurs, LGBT group Proud Lilywhites, by raising awareness of Suhail al-Jameel.”

She added: “We don’t believe these owners have a place in the Premier League and we want to keep raising awareness.”

The Premier League has been approached for a comment.

