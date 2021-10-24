Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phil Foden tipped to be integral to any Manchester City success this season

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 8.01am
Phil Foden (right) has been lauded by team-mate Ilkay Gundogan (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ilkay Gundogan believes Phil Foden can be crucial to any Manchester City success this season.

The England international starred in Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Brighton, scoring twice in the first half after Gundogan had put the visitors ahead.

Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back from the penalty spot before Foden provided an assist for Riyad Mahrez’s late strike.

Pep Guardiola lauded Foden after the match as he continues a fine start to the campaign for club and country.

Gundogan, too, has been impressed with what he has seen from the 21-year-old: “He’s amazing,” he told City+.

“He was already last season and is also this season. He’s exactly the type of player we need to be successful.

“He was exceptional again. It doesn’t matter if he plays up front or on the left, with his mobility, his movements and his smell for the danger, he can help us in every single position.

Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan was full of praise for team-mate Phil Foden after the win at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We are very pleased that we have him. We will try to support him as much as possible so that he continues the way he is playing.”

As well as heaping praise on Foden, Guardiola also hailed Brighton counterpart Graham Potter as the best English manager in the game.

He also singled out Adam Lallana’s performance for the hosts, enjoying a conversation with the former Liverpool midfielder after the game.

“We had words at half-time,” Lallana said after an opening 45 minutes which saw Brighton played off the park.

“We said we could play better and show our character. We need to be more ruthless as a team, have more belief as a team when we are going forward and turn those half-chances into goals and continue to make forward steps.”

Lallana also feels those improvements can be made by studying a number of the players the Seagulls came up against on Saturday evening.

Adam Lallana
Adam Lallana believes Brighton’s players need to learn from teams like Manchester City (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“They are the champions of England,” he added.

“They lost the Champions League final so they are one of the best teams in the world but not just technically but the way they work and the way they run.

“Phil, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish – it is great for our players to watch them and learn because talent is not enough, you need to be able to work like dogs without the ball.

“I think when we look back there probably are positives to take but I can’t help feel we gifted them a couple of chances first half where if you want to beat the champions you have to play the perfect game.

“It felt like we got punished every time we made a mistake and we will learn from that, we have got lads in the team who are constantly growing.

“As long as we learn from this game today then it will be a massive step for us in the right direction.”

