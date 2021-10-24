Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay accepts blame for Ross County form after 10-game winless run

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 9.27am
Ross County are winless in 10 matches (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County are winless in 10 matches (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay expressed his pride in his players despite another defeat and accepted responsibility for their plight.

County lost 3-2 at home for the second week running and in even more frustrating circumstances for Mackay.

After Max Stryjek saved Jordan White’s penalty while County were leading through Harry Clarke’s long-range strike, Livi went into half-time ahead thanks to Bruce Anderson’s header and Odin Bailey’s curler.

Ross Callachan levelled from the spot after Joseph Hungbo won his second penalty of the game, but Tom Parkes headed a winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time following a long free-kick into the box.

A fourth consecutive defeat left County four points adrift of Dundee ahead of their trip to Dens Park on Wednesday and Mackay said: “I feel like a broken record, saying the same things to the same guys. We had 65 per cent possession, and you don’t lose games with 65 per cent possession.

“After the penalty I genuinely thought only one team would go on and win it. I thought we looked like we could, but we lost the game through a ball into the box.

“I have a group who are scratching their heads because of the way they played again.

“They are a good group of players, trying to play in a fashion that’s creating chances and taking bums off seats.

“I’m really proud of the players trying to do what I’m asking for them to do, with the power and pace they are playing at and the way they are training every day.

“It’s obviously at my door, that’s not in question. I’m the manager.”

It was a second win on the road for Livi in the space of eight days.

Manager David Martindale said: “From about 30 minutes onwards, the game settled from our perspective and we went up and Sean Kelly delivered a great ball for wee Bruce Anderson, who was where he should be. Odin Bailey’s individual brilliance put us 2-1 up.

“Max Stryjek, who has a lot of critics of late but I’ve stuck by him, was brilliant again. He digs us out of a hole and stops us going two down at the penalty. That would have made the game harder to get anything from.

“Fair play to the boys, I thought they were brilliant – and what a great way it was to win it.”

