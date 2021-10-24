Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Georgios Giakoumakis focused on Hibernian after opening Celtic account

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 11.07am
Georgios Giakoumakis is preparing for Hibernian after first Celtic goal (Jane Barlow/PA)
Georgios Giakoumakis is preparing for Hibernian after first Celtic goal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Georgios Giakoumakis turned his sights on Hibernian after getting his Celtic career up and running with his first goal in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against St Johnstone.

It was a first start for the Greece striker since signing from Dutch side VVV-Venlo in August for a reported fee of £2.5million and he came up against a stuffy Saints side.

In the 35th minute, and with Celtic huffing and puffing against the Perth side, Giakoumakis was on hand to convert an Anthony Ralston cross before a late penalty from full-back Josip Juranovic sealed three well-deserved cinch Premiership points.

It was a fourth successive win for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who now get ready to face Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday night, with Giakoumakis acknowledging that there is a long way to go in the league campaign.

He told Celtic TV: “We are focused on every game in a different way.

“We have to prepare again. We have to be happy until Sunday and then we have to think about the next game.

“It is a marathon and we have to keep going.

“St Johnstone was a tough team to play against, a team focused on the defence and played with three central defenders, so it was more difficult than usual but finally we scored.

“It was something that I was looking forward to, scoring at this stadium in front of these people, it was amazing. It was exactly as I imagined it, so I am really happy.”

St Johnstone have won only two of their first 10 league games, sitting in 10th place, and boss Callum Davidson looks forward to having a full squad at his disposal again.

He said: “We have had a lot of injuries to key players. Jamie McCart has been out, Liam Gordon has been out, we lost Jason Kerr (to Wigan),  Shaun Rooney has been out, James Brown has been out, so a lot of my key defenders have been out.

“I was delighted to get Liam Gordon back, he is a big player for me. At the same token I lost Murray Davidson and Michael (O’Halloran) on Friday.

“We are looking for that little bit of luck with injuries. Once we get the consistency back in team, the selection, if we can work hard and play like that, a little bit better on the ball, then results will come.”

