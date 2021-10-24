Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tino Livramento eager to keep learning after scoring first Southampton goal

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 12.03pm
Tino Livramento scored his first senior goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Tino Livramento was left with mixed emotions after claiming his first senior goal in Southampton’s 2-2 draw with Burnley.

The 18-year-old full-back headed in a corner from Nathan Redmond, moments after his shot had come back off a post, to haul Saints level.

But Livramento had earlier been caught out when Maxwel Cornet nodded Burnley’s opener, and the Ivory Coast winger went on to secure a point for the Clarets after Armando Broja had fired Southampton ahead.

“I feel like the goal was coming,” Livramento told the club website. “In the previous games I got little half chances, and then obviously hitting the post.

“I obviously would have preferred if that one went in, but a goal’s a goal and I’m looking forward to helping the team with a few more goals moving forward.

“We worked on the set piece in training and Redders was told to put the ball into a certain area. I just got across my man and headed towards goal and luckily it went in.

“I kind of couldn’t take it all in because it happened so quickly, but a goal is a goal and I’m just happy to help the team.

“It’s a little learning curve for me individually, maybe letting my man get across me for the header for their first goal, but I’m just trying to learn and take everything in.”

Burnley remain in the bottom three and are still searching for their first win of the season.

Boss Sean Dyche admitted: “You haven’t got your first win so there are obviously a bit of nerves, although I didn’t think that affected us too much.

“We stuck at it while they had a good spell and the crowd got behind them.

“There are a lot of things that go on in games and how it pans out. Sometimes you can plan, plan and plan and it can still go against you.

“We are working very hard with the players to just detail it down and get back to winning performances.”

