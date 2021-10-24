Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2011: Sven-Goran Eriksson leaves Leicester by mutual consent

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 6.29pm
Sven-Goran Eriksson was Leicester manager for 13 months (PA Wire)

Sven-Goran Eriksson departed Leicester by mutual consent after just over a year in charge on October 24, 2011.

A 3-0 home defeat to Millwall was the final straw for the club’s owners, who had backed their manager with significant financial clout on the premise that he would win promotion to the Premier League.

The former England boss replaced Paulo Sousa early in the 2010-11 season and while he dragged Leicester clear of relegation trouble, he was unable to deliver a play-off spot as the Foxes finished in 10th place.

Sven-Goran Eriksson left Leicester 10 years ago (Nick Potts/PA)

Eriksson was under no illusions that his first full campaign at the helm was expected to deliver promotion, following a summer spending spree that saw 15 new signings arrive at the King Power Stadium, including Jermaine Beckford, Matt Mills and Paul Konchesky. In total during his 13 months in charge, the Swede made 25 signings.

However, the knives were out for Eriksson as early as September following a slow start to the season. The loss to Millwall was actually only the Foxes’ second defeat in 10 league matches, leaving them two points off fourth place but still in the bottom half of the table.

But the owners decided a change was needed and the following month they reappointed Nigel Pearson, who led the team to a ninth-placed finish before reaching the play-offs in 2012-13 and winning the Championship title in 2013-14.

