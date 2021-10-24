Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Katie Archibald bags points race silver to take World Track medal tally to four

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 6.31pm
Katie Archibald finished second in the points race in Roubaix behind Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky (Danny Lawson/PA).
Katie Archibald finished second in the points race in Roubaix behind Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (Danny Lawson/PA).

Katie Archibald took her fourth medal of the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships as she claimed silver in the points race on the final day in Roubaix, France.

The Briton was second behind Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky with 72 points, four behind the champion and 12 better off than third-placed Kirsten Wild of Holland.

The silver added to Archibald’s omnium gold and the bronzes she had secured in the team pursuit and madison.

The 27-year-old, who won her second Olympic gold medal with victory in the madison in Tokyo during the summer, said: “(I’m) really pleased.

“It’s almost like the harder it is, the happier you are. I really struggled there, and I think that was all I had. When you’re fighting for something and you get it…maybe at 20 laps to go I realised I was fighting for silver, so it felt like a victory.”

It was the only medal for Great Britain on the concluding day of action, with Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood finishing fourth in the madison, and Ethan Vernon sixth in the elimination race.

GB ended up with an overall tally of eight medals from the championships, including two golds – Hayter was the men’s omnium champion.

Head coach Jon Norfolk said: “We wanted to come here to perform, good performances from our athletes is what we were looking for, whether that resulted in a medal or not – sometimes performance and result can be two different things.

“I think the average age is 23 years old in the squad, so we have experienced Olympians who have extended their season to come here, and we have younger athletes for whom this is their first World Championships, and some of those have medalled, which is really encouraging.

“It really kind of fuels that enthusiasm and momentum we want to create for Paris (the 2024 Olympics).”

