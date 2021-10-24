Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Maguire apologises to Man Utd fans following Liverpool thrashing

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 7.31pm
Harry Maguire has apologised to Manchester United fans (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire apologised to the club’s fans for the performance in Sunday’s 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, which he acknowledged was “nowhere near good enough”.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as the hosts were ripped apart by their arch rivals to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the most intense scrutiny of his near three years in charge.

Shellshocked Maguire told Sky Sports shortly after full-time: “First and foremost, apologies to the fans. It’s nowhere near good enough for this club. We’re all hurt, we’re all disappointed. We’ve spoken in the dressing room.

“Obviously I’m here because I have to be here. The only real thing I’ve got to say is we apologise to the fans. They stuck right with us even coming off the pitch at 5-0 in the end – they’re singing and we appreciate that, but as a club we’ve got to do better.”

He continued: “As a player, I’ll be looking at myself, my individual performance. As a team, I’m captain of this club, so I lead the boys. We’ve got to come together, got to stick together.

“There’s no point in blaming people. You look at yourselves in the mirror and think what you can do better. It’s not about looking elsewhere and blaming others.”

Asked if it was too strong to label the result ’embarrassing’, he replied: “No, not really. The term I’d use is ‘not good enough’. The group of lads in there, I look at them each and every day in training, they’re doing everything they can, we’re working as hard as possible but at the moment it’s not good enough.”

