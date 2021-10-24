Liverpool thrash Man Utd and Wayne Rooney turns 36 – Sunday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 24.

Football

Liverpool celebrated a record win at Old Trafford.

Perfect performance. A brilliant afternoon at old Trafford! 💥 pic.twitter.com/2sp7u2Mx0F — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) October 24, 2021

Just about sums it up!!😃 WHAT A WEEK REDS!❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/W7UO5wMYzX — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) October 24, 2021

A former Manchester United player saw it coming.

A devastating day for all @ManUtd supporters and the club but it didn’t come out of nowhere. It was not a surprise. @LFC showed them the difference, which is huge – having a philosophy & vision. Congrats, #LiverpoolFC.Hopefully #ManchesterUnited will get back very soon. #MUNLIV — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 24, 2021

The Rock has seen that move before.

💯 this is called delivering a devastating, “Rock Bottom” 👏🏾👏🏾+ I assume player in green got up and fought his ass off, unless he got his bell rung. + I also assume there was a card delivered in the red color palette 🤣 https://t.co/anvlN9Sx5T — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 23, 2021

Wayne Rooney turned 36.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Happy birthday, Wayne Rooney 🥳 What was your first memory of the England star? 🌟#HBD | @WayneRooney | @England pic.twitter.com/J6oK47ttah — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) October 24, 2021

Callum Wilson enjoyed looking back at his overhead kick against Crystal Palace.

Leeds defender Robin Koch is on the comeback trail after hip surgery.

Last week I underwent minor surgery in Philadelphia to correct problems with my hip. I have already started rehabilitation training here and I am giving everything every day to be able to get back on the pitch as soon as possible and help my teammates. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/nnMHSYiJ9E — Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) October 23, 2021

James Maddison reflected on a memorable week for Leicester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Maddison (@madders)

Tom Cairney was pleased with his day’s work.

First 90 in just under a year 😰🤣 4 zip away from home 🥳 @FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/c1MjQ9YkrJ — Tom Cairney (@ThomasCairney) October 24, 2021

Cricket

Alright for some.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad)

No Yorkshire puddings in this Sunday lunch.

Tymal Mills was delighted.

A special evening for a lot of reasons. So good to be back out there – great start! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/kjzl3WjF2x — Tymal Mills (@tmills15) October 24, 2021

Golf

Golfers paid tribute following news of the death of 2010 Italian Open winner Fredrik Andersson Hed aged 49.

I’m so deeply saddened by this.Freddie was a true professional that will be missed by us all.A great ambassador for our game and for Sweden.Thoughts are with Anna, Viggo and Molly at this time.😢 https://t.co/28Rt3UqPgX — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) October 24, 2021

Very sad news , always a pleasure to be in his company, drawn & play with him #rip https://t.co/n3puet09uv — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) October 24, 2021

