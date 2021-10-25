Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leicester submit application to expand King Power Stadium

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 9.59am
Leicester have submitted a planning application for the expansion of the King Power Stadium (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Leicester have submitted a planning application for the expansion of the King Power Stadium (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Leicester have submitted a planning application for the expansion of the King Power Stadium.

After running a public consultation in August and September, the club have confirmed they have now applied for permission from Leicester City Council to develop the ground.

The club say there was an “overwhelmingly positive” response to their consultation period, which involved local residents and businesses, stakeholders and fans having their say.

The application will now be heard and discussed by the city council’s planning committee at the beginning of 2022.

A statement issued by Leicester read: “The club extends its thanks to its external project team – including project managers Legends International; planning and development consultants Turley; and architects KSS – for their ongoing contributions, and Leicester City Council for its participation and consideration for the project to this stage.

“Having now shared our proposals with a diverse range of stakeholders in the city, the club’s belief in the project’s transformational potential has been strengthened. We look forward to continuing to work with our community partners towards the realisation of that vision.”

Since revealing the development plans in August, Leicester have purchased the site previously owned by energy company EON on Raw Dykes Road close to the King Power Stadium.

The club said that site does not form part of the current application but is essentially an additional asset for any future developments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]