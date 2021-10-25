Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Former Leeds coach Brian McDermott takes over at Featherstone

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 10.51am
Brian McDermott has been named head coach of Featherstone Rovers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Brian McDermott has been named head coach of Featherstone Rovers (Richard Sellers/PA)

Featherstone have appointed former Leeds boss Brian McDermott as their new head coach following the departure of James Webster.

McDermott guided the Rhinos to the Super League title in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017, the 2012 World Club Challenge and two Challenge Cup triumphs before being sacked in July 2018 after a poor run of results.

He went on to coach Toronto Wolfpack until they pulled out of Super League in the summer of 2020 and ended the 2021 season as a consultant with relegated Championship club Oldham.

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said: “I’ve made it really clear in my tenure at the club that I’m committed to giving everything I possibly can to bring Super League status to this club, it is what this club deserves.

“I’ve known and worked with Brian previously and I know he is the right fit for this club to take us to the next level.

“We have moved quickly to take this opportunity; it is not every day you get the chance to bring a top-class coach like Brian to your club and we are  extremely excited about working together moving forward.”

Featherstone missed the chance to secure a Super League spot on October 10, losing to Toulouse in the Million Pound Game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]