Kyle Knoyle back from suspension in time to face former team

Kyle Knoyle will be available for selection for Doncaster’s clash with Cambridge.

The left-back makes his return from a one-match suspension and could be in contention to face his old club in Sky Bet League One.

Tommy Rowe is a doubt after he was substituted just eight minutes into Rovers’ win against Cheltenham at the weekend with a back problem.

Midfielder Ben Close is also a doubt having had issues with a hamstring problem while Jon Taylor is expected to miss out with an ankle problem.

Cambridge could be without midfielder Adam May for the trip to South Yorkshire.

May was sent off at the weekend against Shrewsbury, however manager Mark Bonner confirmed that the club are appealing the decision.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has been ruled out of the game as he follows concussion protocols after being substituted against Salop with a head injury.

Mitov’s absence means Kai McKenzie-Lyle is most likely feature between the sticks after replacing him on Saturday.