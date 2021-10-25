Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
N’Golo Kante set to return for Chelsea against Southampton

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 1.11pm
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was rested for the Premier League win over Norwich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante was rested for the Premier League win over Norwich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea expect to have midfielder N’Golo Kante back for the Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

Kante missed the 7-0 Premier League win over Norwich on Saturday because of concerns over a slight muscle tightness.

With Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) out injured, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz could again lead the attack, with boss Thomas Tuchel expected to freshen up the squad. Christian Pulisic (ankle) remains sidelined.

Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge as he recovers from minor hand surgery.

James Ward-Prowse will serve the last of his three-match ban following a straight red card in the Premier League defeat at Chelsea on October 2, while on-loan Blues forward Armando Broja is not eligible to face his parent club.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong could come in for a start, while Brazil defender Lyanco, full-back Yan Valery, forward Shane Long and goalkeeper Fraser Forster should all feature again.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Chilwell, Christensen, Sarr, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Rudiger, Silva, Mbuyamba, Barkley, Mount.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Lyanco, Perraud, Salisu, Valery, Armstrong, Redmond, Djenepo, Tella, Diallo, Long, Lewis, Livramento, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Romeu, Walcott, Adams.

