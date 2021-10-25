Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Ross pleased to have a familiar face back in contention for Hibernian

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 2.37pm
Hibernian manager Jack Ross happy to see Ryan Porteous back from suspension (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian manager Jack Ross happy to see Ryan Porteous back from suspension (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian boss Jack Ross welcomes back Ryan Porteous for the visit of Celtic at Easter Road on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old defender was suspended for two games after being sent off against Rangers at Ibrox for a challenge on Joe Aribo with the visitors leading 1-0.

The cinch Premiership champions came back to win 2-1 and with Porteous out,  Hibs subsequently lost 3-0 to Dundee United before the weekend’s 1-0 loss at Aberdeen, which left the Leith side in eighth place.

Ross, who will have defender Darren McGregor missing for the game against Celtic after he was sent off at Pittodrie, said of Porteous: “He has been a big miss for us.

“I spoke in the aftermath of it about how much of his game I feel has improved and developed over the last couple of years and his performance level this season has been excellent.

“Consistent not just defensively but he is a big part in how we build the game because he is such a good passer of the ball.

“So we have missed him and we are pleased to have him back available.”

Ross called for some context into Hibs’ recent troubles and hopes dressing room trust built over a sustained period will help get the Easter Road side back on track.

The former St Mirren and Sunderland boss said: “If I reflect over the last three games, we received  lot of plaudits in the wake of our defeat at Ibrox in terms of our performances, particularly with 11 men but even then with 10.

“I was quite open and frank after the Dundee United game about the performance level, where we got what we deserved.

“And at the weekend I don’t think we were that bad, we didn’t necessarily deserve to lose the game so there has been a mixed bag within it.

“But over the last couple of years the players have built up a trust in what we do and it is about retaining that.”

Ross is expecting an open game against Ange Postecoglou’s rejuvenated Celtic side, who have now won four matches in a row.

He said: “They have a real attacking prowess, they are encouraged to play that way by their manager.

“They have shown that in the manner of their performances all through the season, not just recently.

“A few weeks ago I expected this fixture to be an open one and nothing has changed my mind.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier