Colchester must cope again without Junior Tchamadeu

Junior Tchamadeu will be missing for Colchester when they take on Sutton in Sky Bet League Two.

The right-back will serve his second of a three-game suspension after being sent off against Bristol Rovers.

Colchester were handed a boost with the return of midfielder Cole Skuse at the weekend after he recovered from a dead leg.

The Essex side are currently 19th in the table.

Sutton will be without Richie Bennett for the clash.

The forward is suspended after his dismissal at the weekend against Rochdale for a stamp on Jake Beesley.

Midfielder Harry Beautyman also looks likely to miss the game after dislocating his shoulder at Swindon. He sat out the loss at Rochdale.

Defender Louis John could also be a doubt for the visitors after he was substituted seven minutes into the Dale clash with an injury.