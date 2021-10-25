Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Martindale wants the best for managerial colleague, after midweek meeting

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 4.51pm Updated: October 25 2021, 4.53pm
David Martindale will go head to head with a past opponent (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale hopes to see his former Juniors opponent Tam Courts succeed at Dundee United – just not on Wednesday night.

Former Kelty Hearts boss Courts has made a stunning start to league management after stepping up from United’s academy in the summer, with his side three points off cinch Premiership leaders Rangers.

Martindale played against Courts in the Scottish Juniors ranks and has also seized an unlikely chance at managing in Scotland’s top flight.

“It’s not so dissimilar from myself,” he said ahead of United’s visit to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday.

“I came from Junior football, where I used to play against Tam. Tam was at Kelty Hearts, I was at Broxburn.

“We took different routes to get to where we are today and I have been in senior football a lot longer than Tam had up to the point he got appointed. But for me it’s good to see opportunities arising outwith professional football, myself and Tam included.

“I actually want him to succeed, just not on Wednesday night.”

On their previous links, Martindale added: “I didn’t know Tam personally but I knew who he was.

“When I came into Livingston, Tam actually sent me a few emails and power points on recruitment strategies because that was something Tam was working on when he wasn’t in league football.

“He has always been ambitious, he has done his badges and he has always been keen to educate himself.

“Tam has got Dundee United playing some good football, you can see he works hard on their shape in and out of possession. Fair play to Tam, he has done very well, and he has got two of my coaches from last year there, two very good coaches (Liam Fox and Tony Caig).

“Tam has brought a style of play where everybody knows their job.”

