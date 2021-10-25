Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Wallace and Sam Field set to be absent again as QPR host Sunderland

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 4.55pm
Lee Wallace has been out with a hamstring injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Wallace has been out with a hamstring injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)

QPR are still likely to be without Lee Wallace and Sam Field for their Carabao Cup tie with Sunderland.

Wallace has been out with a hamstring problem while Field has been recovering from a knee injury.

Sam McCallum could also be an injury concern for the Hoops after he was substituted against Peterborough at the weekend with a tight hamstring.

QPR reached the last 16 of the tournament after beating Premier League Everton 8-7 on penalties last month.

Alex Pritchard is a “50-50 shout” to play against QPR, according to Sunderland manager Lee Johnson.

The midfielder sustained a neck injury against Crewe but was able to play 70 minutes against Charlton at the weekend.

Sunderland are still without midfielder Elliot Embleton, who is serving the last match of his three-game suspension.

The Black Cats are starting to see players returning from injury, with Corry Evans and Lynden Gooch both returning to action off the bench against Charlton.

