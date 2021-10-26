Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘My second father and one of my best friends’ – Ally McCoist mourns Walter Smith

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 11.49am Updated: October 26 2021, 1.59pm
Ally McCoist (right) has spoken of his devastation at Walter Smith’s death (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Ally McCoist hailed Walter Smith as a “second father” while Sir Alex Ferguson admitted he was “absolutely devastated” following the former Rangers manager’s death aged 73.

Former striker McCoist, who was a key player during Smith’s hugely successful first reign at the Ibrox helm and was assistant manager for his second stint, spoke of his devastation soon after the Scottish club announced the news on Tuesday.

He told talkSPORT: “He means everything to a lot of folk. He was my boss, my coach, my second father and then turned into one of my best friends.

McCoist was assistant manager to Walter Smith at Rangers
“The loss is absolutely incredible.

“The good thing is he’s not in pain. I went to see Walter recently, I spoke to him at the weekend and we knew that it would be a matter of time. But it still does not take away the pain and the grief.

“I could sit here and tell you about Walter Smith until the cows come home, but what I will say he was the best husband, father, friend, everything you want from a man.

“I can’t tell you how devastated I am.”

Smith served as Ferguson's assistant for a short spell in the 2003-04 season
Former Manchester United manager Ferguson mourned the loss of his ex-assistant.

“I am absolutely devastated. Walter was a special person. He fought his illness with great courage. He was a great friend of mine for years and years,” Ferguson told United’s website.

Smith served as Ferguson’s assistant on two occasions, the first in 1986 when Scotland went to the World Cup, and the second time at Old Trafford in 2004.

“In all that time you were dealing with a man with great moral compass in how he lived his life and the friendship he offered so many people,” the former United boss said.

“His contribution to football with Dundee United, Rangers, Scotland, Everton and Man United was immense.

“He was only at United a short time. But he was fantastic.

“He listened and showed an interest in people and helped everyone he could. It’s such a loss to the game and to everyone that knew him.

“I send my sincere condolences to his wife Ethel and his two sons Neil and Steven. I’ll miss him greatly.”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson expressed his heartbreak while Reds and Celtic great Sir Kenny Dalglish paid tribute to “a truly great man”.

Robertson tweeted: “Thoughts, prayers and condolences with Walter Smith’s family and loved ones today.

“Heartbreaking to lose another great of Scottish football.

“A man of wisdom, dignity and integrity who’s legacy will live on. May he rest in peace.”

Dalglish posted: “Marina and my heartfelt sympathies are with Walter’s wife Ethel & his boys.

“Though we were on opposing sides on the pitch, he was a real footballing friend off of it.

“He was respected by all and one of the few able to transcend rivalries. Today we have lost a truly great man. RIP”

